Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $871,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,816,000 after purchasing an additional 378,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,469,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,916. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

