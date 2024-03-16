Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 357,739 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 5.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.51% of Ross Stores worth $239,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,786. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

