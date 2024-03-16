Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hess by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 20.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,055. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.57.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

