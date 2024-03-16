Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases 161,374 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7,124.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $173.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $175.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

