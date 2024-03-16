Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.89. 759,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,660. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $183.95.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.