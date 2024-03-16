Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.89. 759,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,660. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $183.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.