Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,666,642 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Baxter International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Further Reading

