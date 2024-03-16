Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 970 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $34,973,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.