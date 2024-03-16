Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires 507 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $392,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,912,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average is $239.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

