Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires 1,463 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,887,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.