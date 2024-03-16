Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.98. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 3,423 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -29.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Further Reading

