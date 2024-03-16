Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.35. Coffee shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 44,398 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

See Also

