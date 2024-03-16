Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Cochlear Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

