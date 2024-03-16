Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Cochlear Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $114.50.
About Cochlear
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.