Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

