Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) Insider Sells C$14,056.00 in Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 700 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.08, for a total transaction of C$14,056.00.

Shares of TSE CKI traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.50. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893. The company has a market cap of C$272.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.11. Clarke Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

