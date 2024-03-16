Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) Insider Sells C$14,056.00 in Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 700 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.08, for a total transaction of C$14,056.00.
Clarke Price Performance
Shares of TSE CKI traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.50. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893. The company has a market cap of C$272.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.11. Clarke Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Clarke Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clarke
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Dividend King?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.