Claire Milverton Acquires 19,038 Shares of 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) insider Claire Milverton acquired 19,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £11,042.04 ($14,147.39).
1Spatial Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of 1Spatial stock opened at GBX 60.87 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.47. 1Spatial Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.99 ($0.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,712.50 and a beta of 0.37.
About 1Spatial
