Citigroup Begins Coverage on SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $216.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $180.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $178.99. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock worth $12,748,429 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,780,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $23,356,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

