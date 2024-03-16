Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
CIDM stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $233.64 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
