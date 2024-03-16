Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

CIDM stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $233.64 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.05.

About Cinedigm

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.