Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $190.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.30.

CHRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $165.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. Analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.