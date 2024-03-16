China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $3.16. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1,554 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.