Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

