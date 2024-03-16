Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
