Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.19

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $18.25. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 786 shares changing hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.35). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

