Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
CHMI stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.