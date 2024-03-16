Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.13. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

Chase Packaging Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Chase Packaging

Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.

