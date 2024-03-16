Channel Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $164.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

