Channel Wealth LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.81. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

