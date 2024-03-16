Channel Wealth LLC Takes $228,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $387.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $397.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

