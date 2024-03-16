Channel Wealth LLC Sells 739 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $118.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

