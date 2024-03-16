Channel Wealth LLC Sells 59 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $218.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $224.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average is $176.79. The company has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

