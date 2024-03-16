Channel Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IRM opened at $78.61 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

