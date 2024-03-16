Channel Wealth LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 282,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,517,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 67,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

