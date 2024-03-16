Channel Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $69.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.