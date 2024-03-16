Channel Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.94 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.91.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.