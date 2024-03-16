Channel Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

