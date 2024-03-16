Channel Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 131,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 335,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $11.63 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

