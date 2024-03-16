Channel Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $21,605,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $19,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $17,484,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,004 shares of company stock worth $9,014,794 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

