CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks Sells 100,000 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$475,610.00.

TSE:CEU opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.81.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

