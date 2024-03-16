Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $221.84

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.84 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 140.60 ($1.80). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 154.70 ($1.98), with a volume of 1,097,066 shares changing hands.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £290.88 million, a PE ratio of -579.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ceres Power
In other Ceres Power news, insider Warren Finegold acquired 20,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($57,805.25). In other news, insider Karen Bomba purchased 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($35,873.81). Also, insider Warren Finegold acquired 20,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($57,805.25). Insiders own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
About Ceres Power
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
Further Reading
