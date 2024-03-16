Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of CNTY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNTY. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie downgraded Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 671.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 812.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

