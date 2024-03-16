Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,837. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.38.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.