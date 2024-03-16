Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 26.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.76. 1,343,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.90.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

