Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 399 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 9,965,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

