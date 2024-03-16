Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,104 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $7.13 on Friday, reaching $605.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.54 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $559.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.