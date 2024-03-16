Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

