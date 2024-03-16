Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.29 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

PGR stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $204.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.11. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $205.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.