Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.99 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $8.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $683.90. 1,669,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $638.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

