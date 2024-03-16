Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $605.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,671,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.54 and a 1-year high of $624.42. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $559.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

