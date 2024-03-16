Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 167,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 395,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 52,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

