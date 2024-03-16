Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $534.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,283. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $547.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

