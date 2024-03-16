Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,364. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

