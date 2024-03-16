Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 289 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,161,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,892. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

